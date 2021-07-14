Multiple IU targets standout during first July live evaluation period

One of those is Indiana's top 2022 option, Jalen Hood-Schifino . The top-35 combo guard took an IU official visit at the end of June and has emerged as the top guy for the Hoosiers.

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was out at multiple events last weekend and was able to see a few notable IU targets in action.

For Indiana, it also is a critical month as the staff has been a bit behind on class of 2022 prospects. Looking ahead though, IU has already started to lay the groundwork for its 2023 class, with multiple offers on the table.

In a critical month of the recruiting calendar, there have already been tons of prospects to see their recruitments take off, especially after missing all of last summer to be seen live and in person.

Indiana's entire staff was on the road, between New Jersey, Georgia and Alabama, most of the time being spent in the south.

Last weekend marked the first live evaluation period of July which meant some of the top talent around the country was out at multiple notable events.

"He's got some real upside," Cassidy told Indiana Sports Beat of Hood-Schifino. "That's a dude with good size and strength and can create his own shot with that strength. He is a strong kid, he's been in the gym you can tell. I'm as high on him as anyone (in that class)."

Indiana was out in full force for Hood-Schifino, sending three members of its staff to multiple of his games.

He stands at 6-foot-5 and can play either guard position. He showed a lot of promise as a primary ball handler - if need be - this past weekend. Here are our notes from the games we saw.

Really good build for a combo guard. Good size, frame. Length. Did a good job scoring at the rim through contact. Showacased his ability to create shots for himself, either from the perimeter or in the mid-range. Can shoot off of the bounce or catch.

Did a great job penetrating and getting into the lane to make plays for his teammates. He passed up a lot of good shots for great shots. Passing was on full display. Much more effective as a playmaker tonight than some other games I’ve seen of his.

One of the biggest takeaways I had from JHS this weekend was his overall playmaking for his teammates. Much better than I had seen previously. Able to play either guard position and with his playmaking, really think he can play significant minutes as a primary ball handler if needed. He was very good defensively all weekend too.

Another notable performer in the class of 2022 was Kaleb Banks. Banks, who also took an unofficial visit to Indiana in June, showcased his overall versatility.

"He played really good," Cassidy said. "He is one with great length and rebounds pretty well positional. He also defends and that's tough to find. He gets in the passing lanes, hands on balls in the passing lanes and also easily creates a lot of easy opportunities in transition."

Banks is a hybrid forward who possesses good size on the wing, and can also play in the paint. Below are our scouting notes on Banks last weekend.

Good stroke. Consistent. Not going to kill you from the outside ever, but always will keep the defense honest. His some mid-range jumpers, got out in transition, at the rim. Good rebounder, very solid on the offensive glass. Length and athleticism helps with that.

He's super athletic, long and uses that effectively. A solid all-around half for Banks. Finished above the rim with ease multiple times. Showed his ability to put the ball on the floor at times as well.

Finally, one of the most impressive players of the event for Cassidy was 2023 guard Reed Sheppard. He is the son of former Kentucky player Jeff Sheppard. Indiana and Kentucky were two programs to offer him over the weekend.

"He's a super impressive player. I think I walked away as impressed by him as anyone else in the event," Cassidy noted. "He creates for himself. He has the reputation as a spot up shooter, but what I didn't know about him was creating for himself. If he needs to take over a game, he can do that now. He has a pretty good mid-range game and can obviously stretch the floor... on top of the facilitating and playmaking."

While Sheppard is still a 2023 prospect, Kentucky is the frontrunner here. The 6-foot-4 guard has a tremendous ability to score and shoot the ball. Here are our scouting notes from last weekend.

Shot the ball well, made some good plays at the rim and used his athleticism out in transition. Hit multiple floaters in traffic. Good playmaker off of the bounce, much better than previously thought. He can be used as a primary ball handler but is better suited at being a secondary ball handler. Is able to get into the lane with his size and body positioning.

As Indiana continues its pursuit on the recruiting trail, the IU staff remains one to keep an eye on as head coach Mike Woodson has already made a name for himself in the college ranks.

"Woodson has a bit of the Juwan Howard, Penny Hardaway impact," Cassidy said. "And kids look at him with the NBA experience of playing and coaching there. He knows what it takes to get there and the development it takes and that's appealing to them... that's a big, big selling point."

The live evaluation period continues this weekend, most notably at Peach Jam.