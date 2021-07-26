Mullen inks spot on Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen is a member of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning. Mullen is also on the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.

The Thorpe Award list includes 40 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses.

Mullen became the first cornerback in program history to earn first-team All-America honors (FWAA, Phil Steele) one year ago. He was just the second cornerback (Tim Wilbur, 1980 second-teamer) in school history to achieve All-America status and was the first Hoosier since offensive lineman Dan Feeney (2015, 2016) to claim first-team recognition. Upon the conclusion of the regular season,

Mullen became the program's first cornerback to card first-team All-Big Ten honors since Tracy Porter (2007). He is the team's active leader with eight career takeaways (3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries).

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was named IU's 2020 Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year after he made 38 tackles, 27 solo, with 3.5 sacks (32 yards), 4.5 for loss (33 yards), three interceptions, one forced fumble, four pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry in eight games. Mullen led all Big Ten defensive backs in sacks (T-12th overall) and TFLs, and shared sixth overall in INTs. He finished tied for first on the team in forced fumbles, second in sacks, third in solos stops, tackles for loss and picks, tied for third in PBUs, and fourth in total stops.

A preseason watch list is compiled by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame based on previous performance and preseason All-America lists. A screening committee consisting of OSHOF members monitor the watch list players and narrow the field to 10 to 15 semifinalists in October. This committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. The winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. Other recognized National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) awards announced include the Bednarik Award, Maxwell Award, Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Outland Trophy, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, Biletnikoff Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award.

The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN's live presentation at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The current winner and all former winners are invited each year to celebrate. Over 600 supporters attend the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet each year, including many celebrities and dignitaries.For more information on the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award and past award recipients, please visit the link below. www.oklahomasportshalloffame.org

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history's greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation's top collegiate sports honors.Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom") (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, and the Jim Thorpe Museum and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame jointly announced in May 2017 an exclusive sponsorship of the Jim Thorpe Award. As a result, the accolade has been named the "Paycom Jim Thorpe Award."

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

Indiana Football 2021 Preseason Watch Lists

Dodd Trophy – Tom Allen

Maxwell Award – Ty Fryfogle, Michael Penix Jr.

Bednarik Award – Micah McFadden, Tiawan Mullen

Davey O'Brien Award – Michael Penix Jr.

Doak Walker Award – Stephen Carr

B1G Preseason Honors – Michael Penix Jr.

Biletnikoff Award – Ty Fryfogle

John Mackey Award – Peyton Hendershot

Jim Thorpe Award – Tiawan Mullen