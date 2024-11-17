Moore-McNeil's aggressiveness on both ends leads Indiana to bounce back win

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

After Indiana's opener against Brown, Teri Moren described Chloe Moore-McNeil as "lethargic" saying that she "didn't have much energy as our leader" and that "she has to be better." Moore-McNeil scored just two points against Brown, while turning it over four times, which resulted in Moren's comments, and, despite winning against Brown, Moren saw the writing on the wall for what was to come. What was to come was two straight losses, IU facing defeat at he hands of Harvard at home and Butler on the road, Moore-McNeil disappointing in both. She scored 10 against Harvard and seven against Butler, still not meeting the expectations as the leader of this team, but that would all change against Stanford, where the Hoosiers picked up a much needed victory, winning 79-66. Moore McNeil scored 21 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-5 from three in what was by far her best performance of the season, being that leader that Teri Moren always saw in her. Moore-McNeil said that "there was never a doubt, and there was never a panic with this group. I think, like I said, it just took us a few games to figure out how to gel with one another." There may not have been a doubt from her or the team, but after the first three games, Indiana needed a result like this, and bad, as Moore-McNeil provided exactly what the Hoosiers needed in their win over Stanford.

Moore-McNeil got out to a fast start, making a three less than two minutes into the game, giving the Assembly Hall crowd something to cheer about early, and setting the tone for the rest of her game. She would finish the half scoring 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting and 2-of-3 on shots from deep, while also grabbing two steals. These two steals came on back-to-back possessions, energizing the crowd once more, and letting everyone know that Moore-McNeil brought her A game not only on offense, but on defense as well. Moore-McNeil attributes this to "just speaking about urgency and realizing, you know, Stanford is not a team that you can have any slippage with on offense and defense. And I think just reminding ourselves too about what happened to us last year with Stanford was also a great motivational thing." This urgency was certainly seen by Moore-McNeil on the floor, as she had added intensity, especially compared to her first three performances of the season. This intensity, and toughness was brought up by Moren postgame, coach saying "I always say, she's she's as tough as a $6 steak, and it's just a matter of time before she saw herself and then she responded." This may seem like a silly way to describe Moren's team leader, but it really drives home the fact that even with the lack of production early on in the season, Moore-McNeil's toughness remained, and it was on full display against Stanford. Moore-McNeil would finish out the first half with 12 points, which would lead all scorers, but was the undisputed leader of her team, which may not show up in the box score, but was a prime reason why IU held a 42-31 lead going into halftime.

Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) scores over Stanford's Tess Heal (34) during the Indiana versus Stanford women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images