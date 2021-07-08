Monds on why he opted for Indiana: 'This team can win the Big Ten'

"Talking to coach Allen played a big role in my decision because he was just showing me that he really cared about me. He always checked up on me, and I can always ask him anything," Monds explained.

One thing that went into the decision was the relationship he has established with Indiana coach Tom Allen.

The Florida defensive standout recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his decision to join the Hoosiers and what all went into his decision, as he selected Indiana over Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Nebraska .

"In the end, what set IU apart from a lot of the schools is I feel like I had a great connection with the coaches, as well, as I feel like I had a great opportunity to come in and make an impact," said Monds, who committed to Indiana on July 4.

For James Monds III , it simply came down to a connection with coaches and a belief that he could make an immediate impact while leading a team to a conference title.

While on his visit, Monds told TheHoosier.com his player-host was Tiawan Mullen and the two spent a lot of time talking about life and what it meant to be a member of the Indiana football team.

"It was really special, and as talking to Tiawan, he gave me a lot of tips and tricks of the trade that I wanted to learn. He just told me a lot about the staff and it was real genuine. I feel like it's pretty cool that I get to play with him and his brother," Monds said, alluding to fellow commit Trevell Mullen.

Monds joins an impressive Class of '22 commitment list that features fellow defensive players: linebackers Dasan McCullough, Kaiden Turner and Isaiah Jones, as well as defensive end Richard Thomas and Mullen, a defensive back. As of July 7, the class was ranked 25th by Rivals.

"I feel like we can come in early and make an impact," Monds said.

And, he is already familiar with Dasan McCullough, having played on the same team as Dasan and Daeh McCullough earlier this year at a 7-on-7 camp in Texas.

He said being reunited with the McCullough's, as well as playing alongside both Mullen brothers is something that excites him.

"It's real cool being reunited with the McCullough's," McCullough said, adding he feels like they all will be able to have success on the defensive side. "I feel like it's going to be a great thing and something very special for Indiana."

A season ago, he was targeted only 10 times. Of those times, he recorded one interception and the other nine passes were broken up by Monds. He scored three touchdowns, forced a fumble, had two return touchdowns on special teams and 600 all-purpose yards.

So what can Indiana fans expect out of Monds once he suits up in the cream and crimson and comes running out onto the turf at Memorial Stadium?

"They are an getting an all-around dog who can do it all and who is just going to work until he's the best. This team can win the Big Ten," Monds said.