Indiana head coach Archie Miller and junior guard Al Durham talked to the media to address injuries in the backcourt and preview Western Illinois for Indiana's season-opener Tuesday.

Archie Miller and Al Durham touched on the following notes during their media availability Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

- Miller addressed the injuries to Al Durham, Devonte Green and Rob Phinisee. Green, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, is inactive for Tuesday's season-opener, while everyone else will be available to some extent – Phinisee's availability depending on how he reacts to practice Monday.

"Backcourt health has been the biggest concern here in the month of October. Robert and Devonte in particular have not been a part of what we're doing. . .Devonte is still out with that hamstring. We're taking it day-by-day. There's no rush."

- Miller said Phinisee has been more involved and is as comfortable as he's been since his lower abdomen injury that kept him out most of October. Phinisee saw his first five-on-five action of October during Indiana's exhibition against Gannon and hadn't practiced since Oct. 4 before that game. His availability will depend on how he reacts to to practice Monday.

"Post game, we re-evaluated him, and our medical staff has taken some time to do things to make him more comfortable, and he's as comfortable as he's been. Today, he's been a part of our plan in terms of practice."

- Miller said Al Durham will be relied upon at point guard, particularly early in the season, and expressed confidence in his junior to handle the backcourt situation.

"He's done a good job of it, so I feel very confident in Al. I wouldn't even term him as the backup. I think Al's a very, very vital piece to what we're doing with the ball. We're playing with a guy like Rob or Devonte, doesn't matter to me, but Al is going to play a lot of point guard this season."

- Durham said he is healthy after his knee injury during the closed scrimmage against Marquette and is ready to go Tuesday against Western Illinois.

- Miller said freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has earned the most 'practice points" by 100 points, which he said "is not a slim margin."

Find more details on these updates and more at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.