TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

The final regular season of high school football in Indiana has come and gone and for the Center Grove Trojans it marks the end of an impressive regular season, while Lawrence North, which is led by an Indiana commit picked up another win. Here is a look at how some of the current commits or IU targets in future classes fared.

It may not have been pretty or overwhelming, but as the adage states, the cream always rises to the top. The cream in this instance was Indiana recruit and Center Grover quarterback Tayven Jackson, who overcame two interceptions only to find Trent Veith for a game-winning touchdown to lift Center Grove past Class 5A top ranked Cathedral 17-13. On the final drive, Jackson was a perfect 4-of-4 through the air for 52 yards and hit Vieth on two consecutive passes, including the winning throw. The win didn’t come without some tense moments for Center Grove, who got a crucial defensive stop on fourth-and-one with just over a minute remaining. The Trojans were out of timeouts and Cathedral put the ball in the hands of Camden Jordan, who was stopped by Center Grove’s defense, which is led by Indiana recruit Caden Curry, for a two-yard loss. That’s when Jackson went to work, drilling Connor Delp with a 12-yard strike on third down to set up the game winner. Jackson finished the game 12-of-21 for 184 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Center Grove, which is ranked #1 in Class 6A and 14th nationally by USA Today, improved to 9-0 with the win.

For Lawrence North, it may not have been the explosive offensive firepower fans have grown accustomed to this season from quarterback and Indiana commit Donaven McCulley and wide receiver and Indiana recruit Omar Cooper, but it was a win nonetheless. The Wildcats, who are ranked 10th in Class 6A, earned a hard fought win over Pike. The win improved Lawrence North to 6-3. McCulley had 140 yards passing and one touchdown, while Cooper reeled in one catch for 10 yards.