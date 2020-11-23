TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Semi-state championships were handed out Friday night as the IHSAA football playoffs continued in the Hoosier State. And, for one Class 6A team, it was a familiar face overcoming a rocky first half to punch its ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium for another title chase Thanksgiving weekend. TheHoosier.com takes a look at how the future Indiana players and recruits fared.

All season, the Center Grove Trojans, which are led by Indiana recruits Caden Curry and Tayven Jackson, have steamrolled everybody, but they needed their best effort in the semi-state meeting with Ben Davis. The Giants matched Center Grove play for play and score for score in the first half, before Center Grove (13-0) pulled away in the second half to earn a 48-13 victory. With the win, the Trojans return to the Class 6A state championship game, where they will play Westfield (12-1) Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. It marks the fourth time in six years the Trojans will play for a state title. In the second half, Curry, who is a four-star defensive end, got in on the scoring action for the second straight week, recovering the football on a strip sack and going into the end zone. Center Grove quarterback Tayven Jackson overcame a night where Ben Davis pressured him and getting shaken up on a play to throw for a touchdown.