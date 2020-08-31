It was quite a week two of high school football for several Indiana prep players with ties to Indiana University, both as current commits or as IU targets in future classes. Here is a look at how some of them fared.

The Center Grove Trojans were paced by a pair of Indiana football prospects in quarterback Tayven Jackson and lineman Caden Curry against Class 6A rival Warren Central. Jackson finished 7-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans. There was a tense moment in the game, however, as Jackson stayed down after getting sacked. He told TheHoosier.com after the game that his leg was “okay” and that his knee buckled on the hit, but he was able to finish the game. In addition to Jackson, Curry had a big night for Center Grove, leading a unit that did not give up a first down until late in the third quarter and held the visiting Warriors to only 58 total yards of offense. Curry notched several tackles and quarterback hurries and had a hand in a crucial interception.

Indiana 2021 commit Aaron Steinfeldt, a tight end from Bloomington North High School, notched three catches for 96 yards in Bloomington North’s 48-0 win over Bedford North Lawrence.

Fellow commit Donaven McCulley, a quarterback from Lawrence North High School, continued tearing through defenses with 31 yards on the ground and a touchdown and 340 yards on 18-of-22 passing against Marion. Lawrence North improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 70-14 win.