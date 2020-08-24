Donaven McCulley got his senior campaign started on the right note with a big performance on Friday (GoldandBlack.com)

It was quite an opening weekend of high school football in Indiana for some of the Indiana University football team’s commits and top prospects. Both IU commit Donaven McCulley and a top 2022 target Caden Curry had openers to remember. For McCulley, who is a senior quarterback at Lawrence North High School, an 18-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats’ first drive was only the beginning for the IU commit as Lawrence North defeated Avon 62-34. McCulley then hit junior wide receiver and 2021 Indiana prospect Omar Cooper for touchdowns of 62 and 64 yards. On the night, McCulley was 9-of-13 through the air for 248 yards and four touchdowns, while also picking up 157 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Cooper, on the other hand, finished with three receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Tayven Jackson holds an early offer from Indiana in the class of 2022 (Rivals.com)

Curry also opened his season with a bang for the Center Grove Trojans, who find themselves ranked 25th in the USA Today Super 25. The Trojans took down Indianapolis (Ind.) Decatur Central 56-14 on Friday. The Class of 2022 standout opened the game with a quarterback hurry for a three and out and then blocked the ensuing punt and returned it for a score. He also recorded several sacks and tackles for a loss before being pulled from the game with his team holding a large lead. As a sophomore, Curry notched 26.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks. Curry wasn’t the only Indiana target making noise for Center Grove in the opener, as 2022 quarterback Tayven Jackson put on a show before exiting in the third quarter. Jackson was 6-of-9 for 146 yards and two touchdowns through the air, including a 54-yard score.