We are now under a month until the college basketball season begins. With the season scheduled to start November 25, most teams around the country still don't have a full schedule. In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag, we take a look at Indiana's recruitment of Aminu Mohammed and where it stands, some under-the-radar guys in the 2022 class with IU offers and who is standing out in practice early for the Hoosiers.

Aminu Mohammed remains a top target for Indiana in the 2021 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Latest on Aminu Mohammed — Bison’s Bits (@BisonBits) October 29, 2020

Right now, Indiana has its sights set on two class of 2021 prospects in Mason Miller and Aminu Mohammed. Mohammed has been one of the top priorities for the Hoosiers in the 2021 class and that remains no different as the early signing period approaches. While IU has focused on finding someone to fit in that hybrid forward role, continuing to add athleticism to the perimeter is the role that Mohammed would fit. At 6-foot-4, he has great length and a great frame that would address issues on both ends of the floor for Archie Miller.

Indiana has done a great job in his recruitment and sits among the top teams vying for his commitment. Outside of IU, Georgia and Georgetown are the top other programs that seem to be right there for Mohammed. Obviously Georgia and Tom Crean stick out with his success with similar players in Dwayne Wade, Victor Oladipo and Anthony Edwards. Georgetown is close to his original high school Archbishop Carroll (DC) in the DMV area. The one route that continues to pose an interesting possibility is the G-League. For someone who seems to be a one-and-done type player at the collegiate level, going the G-league path is something that could help develop him for the next level. With that, if college is the route he goes, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) could be the reason why, and Indiana's announcement of its NIL task force to help athletes maximize their value could be an intriguing option for Mohammed.

Are there any under the radar guys in the 2022 class that IU has offered but we aren’t talking about as much right now? — Hoosiernation (@Hoosiernation2) October 29, 2020

Indiana has a very long and talented hot board with the class of 2022 and sits in a good position with many of its top targets. Names like CJ Gunn, Jalen Washington, Bruce Thornton and Avery Brown stand out as guys to keep an eye on, but there are certainly names 'lower' on the board that could be moving up. A guy like Justin Taylor is someone who IU fans should get to know. The Virginia native is a top-70 small forward who is a terrific shooter. He has had numerous calls with Indiana since he was extended an offer at the end of August and continues to impress this fall. He was one of the class of 2022 standouts last week at the Wootten Top 150 camp as well. Top-60 center Favour Aire is another name that is an intriguing option for Indiana. With big men being a priority in the next few classes, he is one name that would fit perfectly in IU's system. Still a work in progress on the offensive end, he is a terrific rebounder and shot blocker. Some other names are Tarris Reed and Tyler Nickel, both offered in the past few weeks, as guys with early interest in the IU program.

Any update on who has looked good in practice? — bball99 (@bball992) October 29, 2020