Monday Mailbag: Aminu Mohammed, 2022 sleepers, Practice updates
We are now under a month until the college basketball season begins. With the season scheduled to start November 25, most teams around the country still don't have a full schedule.
In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag, we take a look at Indiana's recruitment of Aminu Mohammed and where it stands, some under-the-radar guys in the 2022 class with IU offers and who is standing out in practice early for the Hoosiers.
Right now, Indiana has its sights set on two class of 2021 prospects in Mason Miller and Aminu Mohammed. Mohammed has been one of the top priorities for the Hoosiers in the 2021 class and that remains no different as the early signing period approaches.
While IU has focused on finding someone to fit in that hybrid forward role, continuing to add athleticism to the perimeter is the role that Mohammed would fit. At 6-foot-4, he has great length and a great frame that would address issues on both ends of the floor for Archie Miller.
Indiana has done a great job in his recruitment and sits among the top teams vying for his commitment. Outside of IU, Georgia and Georgetown are the top other programs that seem to be right there for Mohammed. Obviously Georgia and Tom Crean stick out with his success with similar players in Dwayne Wade, Victor Oladipo and Anthony Edwards. Georgetown is close to his original high school Archbishop Carroll (DC) in the DMV area.
The one route that continues to pose an interesting possibility is the G-League. For someone who seems to be a one-and-done type player at the collegiate level, going the G-league path is something that could help develop him for the next level. With that, if college is the route he goes, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) could be the reason why, and Indiana's announcement of its NIL task force to help athletes maximize their value could be an intriguing option for Mohammed.
Indiana has a very long and talented hot board with the class of 2022 and sits in a good position with many of its top targets. Names like CJ Gunn, Jalen Washington, Bruce Thornton and Avery Brown stand out as guys to keep an eye on, but there are certainly names 'lower' on the board that could be moving up.
A guy like Justin Taylor is someone who IU fans should get to know. The Virginia native is a top-70 small forward who is a terrific shooter. He has had numerous calls with Indiana since he was extended an offer at the end of August and continues to impress this fall. He was one of the class of 2022 standouts last week at the Wootten Top 150 camp as well.
Top-60 center Favour Aire is another name that is an intriguing option for Indiana. With big men being a priority in the next few classes, he is one name that would fit perfectly in IU's system. Still a work in progress on the offensive end, he is a terrific rebounder and shot blocker.
Some other names are Tarris Reed and Tyler Nickel, both offered in the past few weeks, as guys with early interest in the IU program.
Practice has now been underway for a few weeks and there are definitely some guys standing out early on.
Obviously, the first name that everyone should have expected, is Trayce Jackson-Davis. The sophomore forward is already showing some added parts to his game and that is his leadership and right hand. At times last year, Jackson-Davis was somewhat limited in what he could do in the post, but he has definitely added more moved to his repertoire, especially going to the right. Part of that is also his ability to stretch the floor. By no means is he a consistent threat from deep, but his range has extended and he looks more comfortable with that extended range as well.
As for some of the freshmen, Trey Galloway has turned heads thus far. Someone who we thought would be able to get minutes this year because of his toughness, defense and ability to play multiple positions, Galloway has met those expectations early on. Archie Miller loves versatility in his backcourt and especially the combination of a good defender and ability to handle the ball. Those are two aspects of Galloway's game that will allow him to see minutes this year.
Khristian Lander is exactly what we have thought. He has flashed the potential that he has as a five-star point guard, but has also had some growing pains. Let's all remember he is still supposed to be a senior in high school. Because of that, the speed of the game and length/size on the court is much different. Some moves and passes he would be able to make in high school just aren't there anymore. His ability to bring speed to the IU offense though has shown. In transition or getting by defenders in the half court is still something he will have and it will be an added boost to a somewhat lackluster offense at times last season.
