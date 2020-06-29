Monday Mailbag: Al Durham, Khristian Lander, IU's defense
Indiana continues to stay busy on the virtual recruiting trail and that meant live streaming some of the AAU action over the weekend. Between that and the freshman class and returning players starting to get to campus, college basketball is starting to see an upswing in activity.
In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag, we take a look at what Al Durham's role will look like, what to expect from Khristian Lander and IU's defensive scheme.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Any chance Archie presses? Guard depth and length are strengths, so why not?
Part of playing the pack line defense has been tied to playing at a slower pace, due to the patience it requires in order to be successful. Because of that, you need to be able to setup before the offense gets down the floor and obviously with a press, you can't do that.
Now, I do think IU needs to change things up a bit at times. Could that be a full court press? Maybe. But one part that could be implemented could be some sort of halfcourt trap. If used correctly, it is very efficient and could be even more effective than a press.
Because Indiana struggled in the halfcourt offense last season, it is important for them to be able to utilize their depth and athleticism to their advantage. Again, I don't think you'll see a true press just because that is not what Archie Miller's MO is, but I would like to see some sort of halfcourt adjustments at times just to speed up the game and allow for more transition looks.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news