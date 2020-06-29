Part of playing the pack line defense has been tied to playing at a slower pace, due to the patience it requires in order to be successful. Because of that, you need to be able to setup before the offense gets down the floor and obviously with a press, you can't do that.

Now, I do think IU needs to change things up a bit at times. Could that be a full court press? Maybe. But one part that could be implemented could be some sort of halfcourt trap. If used correctly, it is very efficient and could be even more effective than a press.

Because Indiana struggled in the halfcourt offense last season, it is important for them to be able to utilize their depth and athleticism to their advantage. Again, I don't think you'll see a true press just because that is not what Archie Miller's MO is, but I would like to see some sort of halfcourt adjustments at times just to speed up the game and allow for more transition looks.