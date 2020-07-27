Monday Mailbag: 2020 class, IU's preferred pace, 2022 offers
Practice is underway for Indiana basketball and that means we will slowly start to get the first real glance at what the Hoosiers may look like this season. With everyone back on campus and slowly getting back in the weight room under a more formal setting, it's full steam ahead towards the season... hopefully.
In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag, we take a look at Indiana's 2020 class and the minutes each may play, what type of pace the staff wants and a look at some of the class of 2022 offers.
Pace of play the staff wants to play?
Indiana was not slow last year but it wasn't a very up-tempo team either. Ranking sixth in the Big Ten in pace (68.7), the Hoosiers were slowed down at times because of the lineup that was on the floor. The Big Ten is just known for being slower than other conferences and IU lacked that explosiveness in transition or the secondary break it needed.
Part of that is due to the two-big lineup. Joey Brunk is great for energy, toughness and leadership, but he does slow IU down on the offensive end. Once Race Thompson and Jerome Hunter were inserted into the lineup more often towards the end of the season, you could see IU pushing the pace more.
