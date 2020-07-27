Practice is underway for Indiana basketball and that means we will slowly start to get the first real glance at what the Hoosiers may look like this season. With everyone back on campus and slowly getting back in the weight room under a more formal setting, it's full steam ahead towards the season... hopefully.

In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag, we take a look at Indiana's 2020 class and the minutes each may play, what type of pace the staff wants and a look at some of the class of 2022 offers.