Per multiple reports, former Indiana pitcher Andrew Saalfrank was one of 5 players suspended by Major League Baseball today for betting on the game. The Arizona Diamondbacks reliever, who was on a rehab assignment in the D-Backs minor League system, is one of 4 players to receive a 1-year vacation from baseball, while San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banished for life. League officials said they were tipped off in March to the wagering by a legal sports betting operator. One just has to ask WHY? Why in the wide, wide world of sports betting would a professional player bet paltry sums on their own sport and risk losing the huge sums of money that comes with a suspension, or in San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano's case, his entire livelihood after receiving a lifetime ban from the game? Crazy.

Andrew Saalfrank appeared in three World Series games for the Diamondbacks in 2023

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Saalfrank, who is currently assigned to the minors, is among four players suspended for 1-year for impermissible sports betting, the league announced Tuesday. MLB permanently banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for betting on his former team and suspended four other players for one year after finding the players placed unrelated bets with a legal sportsbook. Marcano appears to be the first active major leaguer banned under the sport’s gambling provision since New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O’Connell in 1924. Pete Rose, baseball’s active career hits leader, famously agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation concluded he bet on Cincinnati Reds games while managing the team. One other big leaguer, Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly, was declared ineligible for one year on Tuesday for betting on baseball while he was in the minor leagues. Additionally, minor leaguers Jay Groome of San Diego, José Rodríguez of Philadelphia and Saalfrank were banned for one year for betting on major league games. What was found in MLB’s investigation about Andrew Saalfrank’s sports betting? Saalfrank has only appeared in two games for Arizona this year and is pitching in the minors. He played in 10 regular season games and 11 playoff outings last year, posting a 1.94 WHIP across 5.2 postseason innings, including three World Series games. MLB found Saalfrank bet on the D-backs before he made the major league roster and when he was in the minor league system from 2021-22. He did not bet on the minor league team in which he was assigned during that span. There is no evidence that he manipulated anything he bet on, and he denied he attempted to change the outcome of any of the games he bet on. He violated MLB’s sports betting policy’s Rule 21(d)(1): “Betting data shows that from September 9, 2021 through October 29, 2021, and on March 9, 2022, Saalfrank placed 29 baseball bets, including 28 MLB-related bets and one parlay bet on college baseball games, while he was on a Minor League contract with the Diamondbacks,” the press release said. “Saalfrank placed all of his MLB-related bets, including four bets involving the Diamondbacks’ Major League team, while he was assigned to and on the Injured List of the Diamondbacks’ Low-A affiliate.