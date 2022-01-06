Missouri transfer QB Connor Bazelak commits to Indiana

Bazelak is the ninth transfer to commit to Indiana for the 2022 recruiting class. The former three-star commit was ranked as the No. 24 overall pro-style QB in the 2019 class. He will have three years of eligibility left.

Indiana landed its quarterback for next season as Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak . Bazelak visited Indiana this week.

In 24 career games, Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards with a 66 percent completion rate. He also threw for 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

This season he threw for 2,548 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2020, Bazelak was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Year throwing for 2,366 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Coming out of high school, Bazelak had offers from Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Purdue, North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia and more.

Indiana did not have a quarterback signed in the 2022 class after three-star prospect Josh Hoover flipped his commitment to TCU.

This offseason, former starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr transferred to Washington leaving Indiana with junior Jack Tuttle, sophomore walk-on Grant Gremel and true freshman Donaven McCulley with starting experience. IU also has sophomore Dexter Williams on the roster, but he missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL.

Indiana's quarterbacks struggled all season, combining to throw for just 1,959 yards and nine touchdowns to 14 interceptions. They averaged 5.4 yards per attempts and just a 50.3 completion percentage. And, in five games, the Hoosiers failed to throw for 100 yards.

The Hoosiers have also brought in new offensive coordinator Walt Bell to try and improve the Indiana offense.