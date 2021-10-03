Missed scoring opportunities lead Indiana to 24-0 shutout loss

Running back Stephen Carr was also ineffective, only rushing for 50 yards on 15 attempts. Part of his struggles came from the might of Penn State’s strong defensive line, heavily pushing him back.

Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the game after Penix was sacked and was greeted by Penn State’s defense with a sack on his first play. While some fans have called for Allen to play Tuttle instead of Penix, he didn’t have enough of an impact to alter the outcome of the game. Tuttle passed for 77 yards on 11 attempts and threw one interception.

He’s been inconsistent the entire season and it continued on Saturday night. Penix threw for 118 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Just when it looked like he was starting to gain momentum, he exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was coming off his best season performance at Western Kentucky, throwing for 373 yards and zero interceptions. However, neither the zero turnovers nor throwing for over 300 yards followed him to Happy Valley.

Indiana’s defense played as well as it could against No. 4 Penn State, allowing three touchdowns and one field goal. The defense providing a chance is something that’s played out multiple times this season and again, the offense was unable to contend, getting shutout 24-0.

The offense as a whole failed to capitalize on potentially game-changing opportunities throughout the game.

The first came when IU defensive back Raheem Layne intercepted a pass to put the offense in the red zone. However, the offense turned the ball over on downs one yard shy of the first down.

Allen discussed why he decided to go for it on fourth down rather than attempt a field goal, possibly making the score 7-3.

“More the distance, it's fourth and one inside the ten (yard line),” Allen said. “I said it before and I’ll say it again, you don’t win road games kicking field goals.”

It could have been an opportunity to tie the game and make use of the interception, responding to Penn State’s recent touchdown. Instead, the sudden change in momentum dissipated.

The second came late in the second quarter when Penix started to gain a rhythm after two consecutive passes over 15 yards. Yet, the next play resulted in his seventh interception of the season and another failed opportunity to put points on the board.

Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle talked about his emotions after multiple drives started to move the chains but eventually stalled, forcing the Hoosiers to punt the ball downfield.

“It’s very frustrating,” Fryfogle said. “We had a couple of good drives where we got downfield … And we got stopped on fourth and short. There’s just some things we got to fix moving forward.”

Another drive under Tuttle stalled late in the third quarter and IU sent kicker Charles Campbell onto the field, hoping his leg, which played a significant role in the Western Kentucky win, could get the Hoosiers on the board. But, the attempt was blocked, leaving the Hoosiers scoreless.

IU couldn’t find the end zone one time, and that’s going to need to change if they want to beat a ranked Michigan State team two weeks from now. Until then, the Hoosiers have a much-needed bye week next week and time to make adjustments.

“The bye week is very important for us,” Fryfogle said. “A lot of guys are going to get a lot of work in, a lot of guys are going to get together and figure out what we’re going to do. We can be as good as we want to be. This is going to be the turning point in our season in figuring out how good we actually want to be.”