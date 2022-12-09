"I'm definitely more comfortable," Kopp said earlier this week. "Just more comfortable in the offense, in school, in Bloomington. Just being in a different environment, it all plays a role, not just the offense... a lot of it is just a holistic type feel for how I'm feeling and the level of comfortability with the team and the guys."

After some roster changes heading into year two in Bloomington, Kopp's comfort level in the offense is quite evident.

Throughout his first season in Bloomington, however, that skillset was very rarely shown and he saw his shot attempts, two-point field goal percentage and points per game drop drastically.

"He (Coach Woodson) values shooting big time which is what I do best," Kopp told TheHoosier.com when he committed. "But he’s talked to me about using my versatility to handle the ball and use my IQ to help make plays. Because he’s been on both sides of the NBA as a player and a coach I think he’s got a great perspective of the game and how he can translate that to college. It’s super intriguing."

When Miller Kopp committed to Indiana and head coach Mike Woodson two years ago, it was in part to utilizing his shooting ability while also helping him become a more well rounded player.

Kopp's role last year was clear -- be a shooter. This year is different. Kopp is expected to be a scorer. And that's when his all-around game is coming in handy and it's showing through a month of the season.

"He's worked at it," IU head coach Mike Woodson said of Kopp's all-around game. "Every day we do ball handling drills and we do drills where you've got to make plays off the bounce. He's starting to get better at it, which is kind of nice to see. Means the work that he's put in is working for him and working for our ballclub."

That skillset has translated into career-highs in his shooting percentage. He is shooting 53.4 percent from the field overall, 63.2 percent on 2s and 48.7 percent on 3s.

Through nine games, Kopp has four games with at 10+ points. Last season in 35 games, he had just five games with 10+ points.

"Offensively I'm opportunistic," Kopp said. "Just trying to move without the ball. Give guys passing lanes and create space. Really be available at all times."

With an All-American in Trayce Jackson-Davis in the paint and receiving a paint touch on every possession, teams are starting to bring double-teams from numerous spots on the floor. Jackson-Davis struggled passing out of the double-team against Rutgers but bounced back on Wednesday with a better performance -- finishing with a triple-double and 10 assists.

Kopp's ability to move without the ball is something that continues to be on display this season. As the main shooter in the starting lineup and a key scorer for this team, it's his aggressiveness without the ball that has put him in good positions to score with the ball.

"A lot of it is how the defense is guarding us. Like I said before, I'm opportunistic on the offense end with spacing, sprinting the floor, drawing the guy and trying to make the play if that's needed," Kopp added. "For me and the guys on the perimeter, it's just about being smart on and off the ball with how we move and cut since a lot of our offense is going to run through Trayce. A lot of it is about playing off of him and giving him spacing."

Kopp had 21 points against Rutgers while hitting 5-of-6 3s en route to an 8-of-12 night. On Wednesday against Nebraska he had 13 points while making just 1-of-5 3s. He was, however, 5-of-6 on 2s. That ability to hit from multiple places on the floor is an added tool that Indiana didn't see from him last year. But it's evident that if Indiana is going to hit its ceiling this year, Kopp is going to play a major role with his shooting -- yes -- but also his overall scoring ability that continues to blossom.