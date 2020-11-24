However, it was his career long reception of 68 yards that ignited a stagnant Indiana offense in the Horseshoe.

Against the Buckeyes, Marshall hauled in four catches to match his career-best with a career high 89 yards.

But, for Miles Marshall, when he gets his number called, he has been making the most of his opportunities, and that includes his efforts last Saturday in Indiana's 42-35 loss to third ranked Ohio State.

When your position room features talent like Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle , it can be hard to stand out.

Trailing 7-0 and in need of a spark, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix dropped back and uncorked a bomb to Marshall, who was tackled at the OSU 3-yard line and set up Indiana's first touchdown.

Speaking to the media this week, Marshall admitted he was happy with the catch, but wanted more.

"I'm really mad I didn't score. We came out kind of slow. I feel like that kind of kick-started our offense," Marshall said.

A season ago, Marshall reeled in 16 receptions for 196 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

His best game came against Purdue, as he caught four passes for 49 yards, helping lift the Hoosiers to the Old Oaken Bucket.

With the losses of Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale, Marshall has been getting his number called more this season, as he has 15 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown. He is currently averaging 14.5 yards per catch and 54.5 yards per game.

Marshall told the media his increase in production is the direct result of more opportunities and him cashing in on them.

"I am working on getting better every day and on the little things. I think I'm getting more opportunities this year with Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale not being there. I'm getting more opportunities and more snaps. I'm just trying to make the most of those opportunities," Marshall told the media.

And, along the way, he has been watching and learning from Philyor and Fryfogle, two of the best in the Big Ten at the receiver position.

"Those guys always come out and practice hard. When I came in my freshman year, the intensity of practice was just different. I've just learned from guys like them how to practice and practice hard, and that's really helped me progress my game," Marshall said.