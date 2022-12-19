“He’s frustrated because I’ve been there in those shoes as a senior. This is his last go around. He can’t be redshirted. He’s put his time in, so he’s very frustrated," Woodson said. "It’s my job, it’s his family’s job to keep him upbeat, because in time everything heals and he’ll be back on the basketball floor playing. But right now the uncertainty with where he is is the problem."

Johnson was injured at the 9:12 mark of the first half in Indiana's 84-62 loss to No. 8 Kansas on Saturday and did not return to the game. He played nine minutes and was 0-of-2 from the field with two assists and two turnovers.

"Right now we're still evaluating him," Woodson said on his weekly radio show. "He's kinda day-to-day just to see where he is... He won't play tomorrow (Tuesday). We'll probably know more on Wednesday exactly where we are with him... We'll wait on X, if he ever gets a chance to come back, based on where he is right now."

Johnson was in a boot and on crutches shortly after. He did not return to the game. Before the injury, Johnson was averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He was shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three.

Indiana will turn to freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino as the lead guard. Hood-Schifino returned to the lineup against Kansas after missing the three previous games with a back injury. Hood-Schifino had 11 points on 2-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and five turnovers in 30 minutes.

Hood-Schifino is averaging 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is 34.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

Trey Galloway, who started in place of Hood-Schifino during his three-game absence, will again see his role increase as a secondary ball handler. He and sophomore guard Tamar Bates will see larger roles moving forward.

Galloway averages 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 23.1 minutes per game. Bates is averaging 8.5 points and shooting 38.5 percent from three in 21.2 minutes per game.

Indiana has lost three of its last four games, including two-straight losses to Arizona and Kansas.All three losses have been by at least 14 points.

"I look at the teams like Xavier and Carolina, the two teams we beat, and the three teams we lost with Rutgers and Arizona and the game today (Kansas), we just weren't in the game," Head coach Mike Woodson said postgame after Kansas. "That ain't how I wanna play. So, somehow I’ve got to get this team to understand that when we're playing top-notch teams, you’ve got to give yourself a chance.

"Anytime you lose the game it's concerning no matter who you play. I’m trying to get us to understand when we play elite teams like Kansas, you’ve got to be on your job and compete for 40 minutes. You’re not just going to walk in here and think they're going to give you a game. So, I'm disappointed in that regard because I didn't get them ready to play."