Mike Woodson sounds off on IU fans: 'The booing part was disturbing'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
During the second half of Indiana's game against Notre Dame on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic, IU fans made it pretty clear how they were feeling.
After missing his seventh three of the game, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson was pulled and headed to bench to a group of cheers from IU fans. That was right after that group booed him for yet another miss.
On the afternoon, Johnson had 11 points but was just 3-of-11 from the field and 2-of-9 from three. He had missed seven in a row before hitting his second of the game.
“The booing part was distributing. I’m not used to seeing that or hearing that from our Indiana fans because they are the best fans in the world," IU head coach Mike Woodson said Monday on his weekly radio show. "I’ve always said I just need them to support what we do, support our players. Keep them pumped up. Let me give them hell.
"Let’s be positive. This team hasn’t been together that long. We’ve had 14 games together as a group, three as exhibition games that don’t count."
The Pitt transfer point guard is averaging 10.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this season. He is also shooting 45 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.
Johnson came to IU with the reputation of a high-assist but high-turnover guy. Also someone who wasn't totally known for his shooting. He was just a career 33.3 percent three point shooter in his first three seasons. So far this season, he is averaging a career-low 2.6 turnovers per game and his 36.4 percent from three is a career high.
Johnson has taken a lot of heat for his play, however, especially in the second half against Wisconsin when he missed his last eight shots and free throws to end the game, and then against Notre Dame in the second half.
Overall, Johnson has scored in double-digits in six games this season and has four games with six or more assists. He also has a 1.59 assist to turnover ratio.
"Listen, we're one big family. Hoosier nation has always been a family, always will be," Woodson added. "I can't tell you how to come to a game and react, but booing is not the way to go for me... That irritates me."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.