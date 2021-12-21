Mike Woodson sounds off on IU fans: 'The booing part was disturbing'

During the second half of Indiana's game against Notre Dame on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic, IU fans made it pretty clear how they were feeling.

After missing his seventh three of the game, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson was pulled and headed to bench to a group of cheers from IU fans. That was right after that group booed him for yet another miss.

On the afternoon, Johnson had 11 points but was just 3-of-11 from the field and 2-of-9 from three. He had missed seven in a row before hitting his second of the game.

“The booing part was distributing. I’m not used to seeing that or hearing that from our Indiana fans because they are the best fans in the world," IU head coach Mike Woodson said Monday on his weekly radio show. "I’ve always said I just need them to support what we do, support our players. Keep them pumped up. Let me give them hell.

"Let’s be positive. This team hasn’t been together that long. We’ve had 14 games together as a group, three as exhibition games that don’t count."