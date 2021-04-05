Al Durham has left for Providence, but Armaan Franklin, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander remain in the transfer portal. Indiana has also been hot on the trail for Pittsburg transfer Xavier Johnson, a 14.2-point, 5.7-assist per game guard. Johnson also has Baylor, Houston, and St. Joseph’s on his list of final four schools.

Trayce Jackson-Davis flipped his NBA plans to return for another season in Bloomington. Woodson also kept assistant Kenya Hunter on staff, earning him the allegiance of Parker Stewart, who has a great relationship with Hunter. Returning two 19 points per game scorers is an awesome feat and gives the Hoosiers more than a fighting chance in the Big Ten next season.

When Archie Miller was fired and six players entered the transfer portal, it seemed like the next coach may have to rebuild from the ground up. However, Mike Woodson has done an excellent job in just over a week as head coach and has already ensured himself a good roster next season.

Woodson said in his introductory press conference that his vision is to recruit players that can play three-to-four positions. This is an admirable dream, but it will take some time to piece it together. There are some players on the roster now who can play two positions, but none can play three or more.

Jordan Geronimo fits the bill as this kind of player, but the intel on bringing him back isn’t great. It is more likely than not he chooses to transfer somewhere closer to home. Even with the craziness of the 2021 transfer portal, there aren’t many versatile wing options to replace Geronimo. Indiana has more so been reaching out to guards, like Johnson and former Florida guard Noah Locke.

If Indiana does land Johnson or another guard from the transfer portal, it would bolster an already strong backcourt. If one of Franklin or Lander returned as well (far from a certainty, but a definite possibility), then it would make for an extremely deep backcourt. Deep, but not versatile.

Franklin, along with Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, are the only guards with enough size to hold their own in the three spots. The prospect of an abundance of backcourt depth covers the fact that Jerome Hunter is the only real true forward currently on the roster. As it stands now, Jerome Hunter may be the biggest X-factor for Indiana next season.

While it may not be Woodson’s dream to play a three-guard lineup, he is going to have to make do with what he has. That isn’t to say next season can’t be a success for Indiana. Quite the opposite. If the cards fall the right way and Woodson gets one or two more former Hoosiers to return, the roster will be among the most talented in the Big Ten.

However, Woodson’s ability to adapt will be challenged in his first season as he is likely stuck with a roster that is far from his vision of perfection. The vision of a long, athletic team that can play multiple positions must be put on hold.