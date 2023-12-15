BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana community, and world of basketball as a whole, lost a titan on Thursday morning.

George McGinnis, who was quantifiable as nothing less than a legend in the game of basketball and throughout the Hoosier state, passed away in the early hours of Thursday after complications surrounding a cardiac arrest last week. The Indiana Pacers organization first released the news.

McGinnis, sometimes known as "Big Mac," "Big George" or "McGinnis the Magnificent," didn't earn those nicknames by accident. In reality, they're a reflection of who he was as a basketball player and a person, both on and off the floor. By all viable accounts, to know George was to love George, because that's just the type of person he was.

"I've known him for almost 50 years," said Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson on Friday morning. "He impacted my life from a young man growing up in Indianapolis as a basketball player, gave me an opportunity to play at an early age against him when he was a Pacer in the ABA days. It was just special for me."

Woodson, like so many others who spent time in the landscape of basketball throughout the 20th century, idolized McGinnis. In all, Woodson and McGinnis faced off eight times at the professional level according to Basketball Reference.

"I loved (him)," Woodson said in a statement released the morning of his passing. "He meant so much not only to IU and the state of Indiana, but to the entire basketball world."

He was 6-foot-8, every bit of 235 pounds. A giant on the floor, he had the achievement-filled resume to overshadow his imposing figure. When searching for the likeness of a true power forward in the game of basketball, McGinnis is a spitting image. Smooth, terrific and unstoppable in all his efforts, what George wanted on the floor quickly became his.