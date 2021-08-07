Mike Woodson ready to put offseason work to test as IU prepares for Bahamas

"We've been doing a little bit of everything. The main focus the last month and a half has basically been on defense, so it's going to be kind of interesting to see how we react when we play someone else."

"We've just been working the last month and a half to prepare for this Bahama trip. There's been a lot of input both ways with the players and coaching staff and from where we started to where we are today, we've gotten a lot better," Woodson said on Friday.

So, as Woodson and Indiana travel to the Bahamas for their international trip, he is ready to put to the test all of the work that has been put in this offseason.

The Hoosiers have failed to make the NCAA Tournament for five straight seasons and that means there is a lot of energy waiting to be pushed out.

Not only will it be the first time Mike Woodson will roam the sidelines as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, but it will also be the unofficial start of the long awaited 2021-22 season.

While defense has been a big point of emphasis for Woodson, playing together as a team and being a true teacher has been on full display this summer.

"I've got to concentrate on my style from a defensive standpoint. My thing is if the ball has been guarded tight and everybody's in a support position to help if there's a breakdown, you know, I want a body on a body. I don't want guys taking possessions off begging for help defensively," Woodson said. "You know, if you're on the ball, that's your guy, you've got to guard the ball. There are certain directions where we want the ball directed. Somebody's beat, you know, there's got to be help.

"So that's why I'm really pushing the conditioning because of the way we want to play on both ends of the floor. We've really got to be conditioned to move around and run up and down the floor."

Indiana returns a lot of its rotation from a season ago, however, four transfers and two freshmen also join the roster.

Because of all of the new faces and a new system to put into place for the returning faces, it has been even more critical to focus on the little things most.

"Offensively, things will come along. I've added some things to get ready for this game. Again, when we are scrimmaging and we break down the tape after our scrimmages, there's a lot of room for improvement in terms of execution because my standard of execution is high," Woodson said. "I don't want guys throwing the ball all over the gym. I want them getting shots, good shots. And I want them executing."

One part of focusing on the little details is through film. Coming from an NBA background where film is a day-to-day ritual, that ability to teach these players through video is a place he is already seeing improvement from.

"It's very valuable because I've already seen some improvement," Woodson said about watching film. "I've always felt that film is a major teaching tool for young players when you are trying to build a program.

"When they make mistake, I try reinforce that they shouldn't do the things that they are doing. Then when we show them on film, try to show them the areas where they are making mistakes, you try to see the next practice if they have improved once they get back out on the floor and not doing the same thing over and over again."

So, as the Hoosiers embark on the 'opening' of their season when they play two exhibitions in the Bahamas, it's about continuing to build from the good work that has already been put in.

"We still got a long way to go, man. I mean, the positive behind the month and a half for me is that they are starting to pick up some of the things that I'm throwing at them, and that means a lot when you're trying to build a team," Woodson said. "I don't have to keep repeating myself. I mean, they are making mistakes and that's just a part of the game.

"There's a lot of things that has to be taught that we, as a staff, we've got a lot of stuff in, in this short period of time, and that's why I'm very encouraged and that they are picking things up and they are getting better from the time we started to where we are today.

"We've still got a long way to go, gentlemen, we still do. It's early right now."