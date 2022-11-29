Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson provided a few injury updates ahead of the Hoosiers' matchup with No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday.

Indiana has been without guard Trey Galloway for the last three games after injuring his knee in the win against Xavier. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis missed one game earlier last week and has been dealing with a back and thumb injury. Anthony Leal has missed some time with an ankle injury as well.

As for Jackson-Davis, Woodson said that he practiced on Monday but his status was still a bit up in the air.

"He practiced yesterday, so I haven't been down on the floor today or even talked to the trainer today," Woodson said on Tuesday. "I'll give him a call here in a minute just to evaluate him and see where he is for practice today. So I won't know that till a little later on."

Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He is also shooting 76 percent from the field to start the season.

"Well, again, you go through bumps and bruises when you play this game," Woodson continued. "I don't know if he took a fall or what, but I noticed it a few games right before the Little Rock game, him over there sitting uncomfortably. I don't know if it was his tailbone or something that was going on. At the end of the day if he can't play, it's next man up."