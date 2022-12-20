"Well, again, tonight everybody had a chance to play," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "(Jordan) Geronimo came to me before the game and said he couldn't go, and I knew Trayce (Jackson-Davis) wasn't going to play, and with X (Xavier Johnson) being out, guys have got to step up and play and make plays, and I thought for the most part everybody did that."

Indiana knew it would be without starting point guard Xavier Johnson (foot) following his injury in Saturday's loss to Kansas. But, it was preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and reserve forward Jordan Geronimo who were also out.

Indiana followed up a two-game losing streak with a 96-72 win over Elon on Tuesday night. But, the injuries that kept a few key players out was the topic of postgame conversation.

Jackson-Davis dealt with a back injury earlier this season that held him out a few games. He was held out of Tuesday's win as a precaution.

"Trayce went a little yesterday, but then he had to -- he backed off, and we decided to just hold him out," Woodson added. "I don't know if he'll play on Friday or not, as well."

Jackson-Davis is Indiana's leading scorer at 16.4 points per game while shooting 63.4 percent from the field. He's also leading the team with 8.2 rebounds per game. He has struggled in the last four games, however, averaging just 12.3 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting.

Without Jackson-Davis in the lineup, it was a chance for some of the younger forwards to step in. Freshman Malik Reneau started in place of Jackson-Davis and had nine points, but in just 15 minutes.

Jordan Geronimo, who was dressed on the bench, had his hand heavily wrapped. He is dealing with a dislocated finger.

"Well, Jordan's injury is a dislocated finger, and he tried to go a little yesterday," Woodson said. "With Geronimo it's basically how much pain he can tolerate with his dislocated finger bandaged. Time will tell. Tomorrow will be another day and we'll go start practice and see where everybody is."

Geronimo was expected to be someone who took a significant step forward this season. Up to this point, he has been inconsistent in terms of playing time and production on the floor. Despite that, he is averaging career-highs in points (5.0), field goal percentage (55%) and minutes per game (13.1).

Xavier Johnson's timeline is still unknown. Mike Woodson said on his weekly radio show on Monday that they would 'know more' on Wednesday, but he is expected to miss time.

Indiana faces Kennesaw State on Friday, its last remaining non-conference matchup.