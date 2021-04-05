Indiana basketball has lost its tradition and the winning history associated with the program for much of the previous 40 years.

In recent history, the Hoosiers have made the NCAA Tournament just four times in the last 11 years.

Depending on how you classify, 'national title contender', Indiana had just one such team - the 2012-13 team - since the last NCAA Championship appearance in 2002.

Bob Knight made the program what it was, and since he left in 2000, the program hasn't been the same. With the recent hire of Mike Woodson, however, that is expected to change.

"I pay tribute to Coach Knight in the utmost way because Indiana Basketball will always be Bob Knight. Will always be," IU coach Mike Woodson said during his introductory press conference. "It was great he came back in February a year ago and all the ex-players that surrounded him, the fans, it was a beautiful, beautiful thing. So Karen, Coach, I love you guys and for me this is a complete circle. I’ve done pretty much everything that I wanted to do in basketball."

So as Mike Woodson returns to Indiana, he does so with the full intention of bringing IU back, but more importantly, restoring the IU tradition that has lacked over the last two decades.