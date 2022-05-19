Mike Woodson leaning on strong initial offseason to navigate portal, NIL

"When I gave this all-star speech when I became the head coach of the Hoosiers, I couldn't get anyone to stay on board. A lot of players were disgruntled, for whatever reason they were. I had to do some damage control because I was searching after that first meeting with the team when guys didn't raise their hands to stay on board," Woodson said during a charity event on Tuesday night for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. "I went to the top. I went straight to Trayce Jackson-Davis and got him to commit to stay on board and everyone seemed to fall in line. I needed that being a first time coach here for the Hoosiers."

That initial offseason, where Woodson had a great deal of success, has set him up for this summer which will be a critical one when looking at the foundation of the Indiana program.

Throw in the extra year of eligibility given to every athlete who played during the 2020 season that was impact by COVID, and there was no telling in who would leave when and who would be returning.

When Mike Woodson took over the Indiana job last March, he had the difficulties of trying to recruit his entire roster back to Indiana as well as add to a team that he was trying to build his way.

There is no question the transfer portal and the Name, Image, Likeness part of college basketball has impacted the sport greatly. From the one-time transfer rule to players being able to profit off of their brand, both aspects add in a new part to the recruiting world that was already difficult to navigate at times.

Indiana heads into this offseason in a much different spot than a year ago. But, one thing still remains -- trying to get Trayce Jackson-Davis back on board at Indiana.

The All-Big Ten forward announced he would be going through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility. So, for the past month, Jackson-Davis has been working out in preparation for the NBA Combine and individual team workouts.

On Wednesday, however, it was reported that he tested positive for Covid and wouldn't be participating in the combine. While that put a huge question mark in his draft stock, it also still leaves his decision up in the air.

Regardless, Woodson knows what his roster will look like around Jackson-Davis and that includes a four-man recruiting class that he put together. He also didn’t necessarily have to spend too much time re-recruiting his own roster.

"It''s a big difference (from last year) because I have had an opportunity to recruit some players that can help our ball club," Woodson said.

He did, however, have to spend time adjusting to the ever-changing landscape of NIL and the portal.

"Again, I'm not against players getting paid. I've said that numerous times but I am against players using the college sport just to get paid. I just think they are going about it the wrong way," Woodson said. "The NIL is there to pay players money and if they can negotiate their money I'm happy for it.

"You come to college to get an education and play basketball, if that's the sport you choose. That, to me, is first and foremost and if you think any other way, I don't want you on our ball club and you can go somewhere else and do your thing in that regard.

"But it's around. The portal changes the game in terms of how you navigate your team each season. You are going to have someone disgruntled that wants to leave. It's a part of it and I tell the players if you don't want to play for us, you leave and I'll find someone who will love to play and wear the uniform."

A big part of the Indiana NIL collective has been a program called 'Hoosiers For Good'. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are two notable players to sign deals with the collective.

“From the outset, we have been intentional in identifying student athletes who have a platform and the ambition to positively impact communities in Indiana through charitable participation," Hoosiers For Good Executive Director Tyler Harris said. "We believe this first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes, and all subsequent classes, will drive real value for our charitable partners.”

So, while Mike Woodson continues to adjust on the fly, he is still going to do it his way while also trying to modernize the program as much as possible.