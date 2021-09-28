Mike Woodson: 'I want to get this team back on top'

"There's history here, man. We're not here just to play, man. To me there's always been a lot at stake here even when I played here," Woodson said. " I got to push 'em in that direction to make sure that they understand we're playing to win a Big Ten and a national title, nothing else, man."

Despite all of that, new head coach Mike Woodson has one goal in mind.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 12-15 season in which it failed to make the NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year.

Indiana has five national championships and 22 Big Ten regular season championships. But, a national title hasn't returned to Bloomington since 1967 and a Big Ten title hasn't happened since 2016.

As Indiana basketball begins a new era, there are two words that almost everyone told the media on IU's media day on Monday; 'Banners' and 'Titles'.

The Hoosiers have struggled to get back to national prominence much since 2002 - the last final four for Indiana.

Mike Woodson was part of many winning teams during his time at Indiana (1986-90) and knows what it takes to win on a national stage.

"I don't care who we play. I mean, I want to get this team back on top to the point where we want to be playing the Kentuckys and UCLAs and Kansases, big games," Woodson said. "We got St. John's, Syracuse this year. They're considered big-time schools and big-time programs."

A big part of meeting those standards and expectations is feeling comfortable with that type of pressure that Indiana basketball brings to a head coach.

It has been quite some time since anyone has truly felt comfortable in this space - something Mike Woodson knows all too well.

"Everything has been positive. I wouldn't expect anything differently," Woodson added. "Man, listen, my life has been spent here... I mean, people are excited. I'm excited. I came back here for one reason and one reason only: to put this team back on top.

"I know there's a lot of work that's got to be done. I'm not new to this... I feel good about where I am and where I sit today. Bloomington and the people around town has had a lot to do with that."

Part of that came from his experience and knowledge of IU.

Part of that has also come from his relationship with Bob Knight and everything he meant and still means to this university and basketball program.

"The banners that hang in both arenas, practice arena and here right next door. That's what comes up," Woodson said. "Shit, every time we step out on the floor, before we break huddle, I tell team look at those Big Ten titles, look at the national titles.

"That's Coach Knight hanging in the rafters, that's all they need to know."

So as Nov. 9 quickly approaches and the 2021-22 season officially gets underway for Woodson and the Hoosiers, he expects those certain standards to be met. Mainly because there is no other way to coach at Indiana and he has the upmost confidence in himself and the roster he has built to reach those standards.

"I can't change, man. I mean, the only thing that changes is the name and the uniforms. I just feel like all players want to be coached," Woodson said. "You got to be able to touch 'em, pat 'em, but you got to be able to challenge 'em, man, push 'em.

"There hasn't been any surprises. I mean, I've got a good group of guys that we've assembled. That's the nice surprise. Everybody seems to like one another. Everybody comes to work. It makes working, coming to work for me, a treat, man."