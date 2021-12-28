Mike Woodson gives update on Trey Galloway: 'He's not far away'

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson offered an update on injured guard Trey Galloway on Monday during his weekly radio show.

He said that Galloway continues to make progress and is close to returning to action. Galloway has been out since Nov. 17 with a broken wrist he suffered against St. John's.

"He's not far away," Woodson said of Galloway. "I don't know when he'll actually return, but he's close"

Woodson added that the 6-foot-5 reserve guard has not been doing full-contact in practice, but continues to do all of the conditioning and non-contact drills.

"He's practicing a little bit now," Woodson added. "We've got to get him to where he's banging a little bit."