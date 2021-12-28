Mike Woodson gives update on Trey Galloway: 'He's not far away'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson offered an update on injured guard Trey Galloway on Monday during his weekly radio show.
He said that Galloway continues to make progress and is close to returning to action. Galloway has been out since Nov. 17 with a broken wrist he suffered against St. John's.
"He's not far away," Woodson said of Galloway. "I don't know when he'll actually return, but he's close"
Woodson added that the 6-foot-5 reserve guard has not been doing full-contact in practice, but continues to do all of the conditioning and non-contact drills.
"He's practicing a little bit now," Woodson added. "We've got to get him to where he's banging a little bit."
Galloway suffered the injury midway through the first half in Indiana’s 76-74 win over St. John’s earlier this year.
Galloway stole a pass around mid court and took a hard hit at the basket as he went in for the layup. St. John’s guard Montez Mathis was given a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.
As a freshman he played in 25 games with seven starts, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
He was averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game this year.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.