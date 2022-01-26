Mike Woodson gives update on Rob Phinisee's injury
Indiana dominated Penn State in a 74-57 victory on Wednesday night in a game where almost everything went their way. The only negative occurrence of the game came at the 7:21 mark of the first half, when senior guard and hero of the Purdue upset, Rob Phinisee, went down with an injury.
Phinisee was playing defense before grabbing a rebound and halting play to grab his lower right leg after attempting to walk the ball up the court.
After testing it out, he was helped to the locker room by his teammates -- unable to put any pressure on his foot. There was no contact to the lower leg on the previous play to prompt the injury.
"Don't know right now," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "He's probably got to be evaluated sometime tomorrow.
"I didn't see the play. I just saw him when he came up limping. He wasn't really moving, so I figured he had done something."
Phinisee is two games removed from a legendary 20-point performance to help Indiana secure their first victory over Purdue since 2016. The senior has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, including his ankles.
If Phinisee does miss an extended period of time, Trey Galloway may have to fill the backup point guard role. He has been a key rotation piece off the wing but could also slide over and play the point in a pinch.
Second-year guard Khristian Lander could also see the court in Phinisee's potential absence.
The former five-star recruit had not seen the court since December 22nd but has the talent to carve out a spot in the rotation.
"We've got to get Khristian ready because he is not able to play either. That's why he didn't play tonight, so we've got to get one of them back," Woodson added. "He would have been in there if he could have been. It's just physical right now."
Lander has also been struggling with a lower leg injury for the last few weeks.
Indiana returns to action on Saturday against Maryland.
----
