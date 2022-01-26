Mike Woodson gives update on Rob Phinisee's injury

Indiana dominated Penn State in a 74-57 victory on Wednesday night in a game where almost everything went their way. The only negative occurrence of the game came at the 7:21 mark of the first half, when senior guard and hero of the Purdue upset, Rob Phinisee, went down with an injury.

Phinisee was playing defense before grabbing a rebound and halting play to grab his lower right leg after attempting to walk the ball up the court.

After testing it out, he was helped to the locker room by his teammates -- unable to put any pressure on his foot. There was no contact to the lower leg on the previous play to prompt the injury.

"Don't know right now," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "He's probably got to be evaluated sometime tomorrow.

"I didn't see the play. I just saw him when he came up limping. He wasn't really moving, so I figured he had done something."