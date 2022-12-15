On Thursday morning, Indiana head coach provided an updated on injured guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. "Well, today (Thursday) we're going to start him out on the floor and see if he can go practice," Woodson said. "Last few days he's kind of shot around and done some things. He's moving around. So today we're going to let him bang a little bit and see where he is tomorrow." Hood-Schifino has missed three games in a row after missing his first game of the season in Indiana's 63-48 loss to Rutgers. Since, he has missed both the Nebraska and Arizona games. His three-game absence followed his career-high against No. 18 North Carolina. Hood-Schifino scored 14 points on 6-of-10 from the field and hit two 3s. On the season, he is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.

Indiana has lost two of its last three games without Hood-Schifino in the lineup. "The last few days he's been on the floor shooting, moving around. Got a good workout on our off day yesterday," Woodson added. "So now we'll see can he handle the pounding a little bit today in practice, then see how he feels tomorrow. "From a medical standpoint, I think he's fine in that regard. But, again, when you can't do the things that you're used to doing on the floor, move around like you normally do, that's a problem. That's what he was experiencing." In two of the last three games without Hood-Schifino, Indiana has shot 30.4 percent against Rutgers and 42 percent against Arizona -- its two lowest of the season. Indiana had season-highs in turnovers in back-to-back games against Rutgers (14) and Nebraska (15). Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway have been the two lone ball handlers on the roster and at times, Johnson has struggled without having Hood-Schifino in the lineup. In the three games without Hood-Schifino, Johnson is averaging 7.7 points on 21.9 percent from the field. He is also averaging 5.0 turnovers per game. Indiana heads to face No. 8 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Jayhawks are 8-1 on the season with its lone loss against Tennessee.