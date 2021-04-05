Here is what former players and new IU head coach Mike Woodson said of the Fife hiring.

Indiana announced the hiring of former player Dane Fife as one of its newest assistant coaches on Monday afternoon. He helped lead IU to the 2002 National Championship game.

“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for. His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the for the Hoosiers and this University comes across the moment you talk to him and we are excited to welcome back Dane, his wife Blair, and daughters Quinnly and Reagan back to Bloomington.”

Don Fischer

"I think it's an absolute Grand Slam home run hire. I've known Dane since his playing days at Indiana. He's been under one of the best coaches in the country for over a decade, not only will he help develop players, but he will help further unify Indiana basketball."

Brian Evans

"Thrilled to hear the announcement that Dane Fife will be joining Coach Mike Woodson's staff! Today is another great day for Indiana Basketball!!"

John Laskowski

"IU fans should be very excited about the hiring of Dane Fife! He was a great player here and has extensive coaching experience since he graduated. He and his family stopped by the Culver's in Bloomington last summer and I could tell he still loved it here and now he is back. IU is putting a great staff together and I am looking forward to watching the team play next year."

Charlie Miller

"Wow! What a great hire. Dane brings a ton of coaching experience that will help IU and Coach Mike Woodson put together something special for years to come in super excited for Coach Dane Fife. Go IU!"

Dusty May

"I couldn't be more excited for Dane and Indiana University. Dane brings so many great qualities to the program. The current staff is adding a great teammate and the players are gaining a mentor!"

Joe Hillman

"Great hire for Mike Woodson and the staff. Has done an unbelievable job of recruiting the state of Indiana for MSU. Has had 8 years to learn from a great coach in Tom izzo but the main thing is Dane fife loves IU basketball and is an IU guy. Love the hire"

Brian Sloan

"I love it! We have winners/champions back at IU!"

Collin Hartman

"Elite hire in my opinion. I've always admired and appreciated coach Fife. Looks to me like they're building an all-star bench down in B-town and I'm not even talking about the players yet."