“I’m excited to finalize our coaching staff with the addition of Yasir,” Woodson said. “He brings a great deal of experience at schools like Alabama, Georgia and Oregon and has been a big contributor to their success and worked with and recruited a number of young men who were able to develop and take their game to the next level.”

In addition, Woodson has announced that Benny Sander has been promoted to Director of Basketball Operations, Brian Walsh will be the new Team and Recruitment Coordinator and Mike Roberts will become the Assistant AD for Basketball Administration. Director of Athletic Performance Clif Marshall will also remain on staff. Marshall, Sander and Walsh will begin their fifth year at IU, while Roberts will enter his third season.

“These men all will play valuable roles in the success of the program and the more I have gotten to know them it becomes more evident that they have great passion for our young men and I can’t wait to continue to work with them on a daily basis,” Woodson noted.