Mike Woodson discusses potential Kentucky and Louisville series

Mike Woodson was able to speak with the media at Huber's on Wednesday night where he discussed multiple topics about the offseason goals, Trayce Jackson-Davis returning, and more.

One of the more interesting things that seemed to have caught Indiana fan's attention was Woodson discussing potentially bringing back a series between both Louisville and Kentucky.

With Kentucky, reupping the series between the two historic programs and rivals has been at the top of Indiana fan's wish list for quite sometime now. The last time the two teams faced off was in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

As far as the regular season goes, Indiana and Kentucky have not met since that 2011 meeting where the Christian Watford buzzer beater took place.

"The Kentucky game is something that I gotta go back to the table with Cal," Woodson said. "He and I have addressed early on when I got the job, and I'm not going to let it die. I'm going to stay on his heels about getting the Indiana-Kentucky series back on the table."

"I just think, over the years, man, that was a hell of game -- the one in Lexington, then coming back down to Bloomington. It might not be Bloomington-Lexington, I don't know, but however we can get it done, I'll take it."

Another rivalry that Indiana fans have been wanting to see come back is a meeting with Louisville. The last time both the Hoosiers and Cardinals faced off was back in 2018 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. From 2016-18, Indiana and Louisville competed in a home-and-home series with a neutral site game also taking place in Indianapolis.

With Mike Woodson and new Louisville head coach Kenny Payne having a great relationship dating back to their time on the New York Knicks' coaching staff, the renewal of series seems like a high possibility.

"I've had the opportunity to talk to Kenny and he promised me (a game) in two years," said Woodson. "Once Kenny got up and going and knowing we could possibly get a game with Louisville in the coming years, which I'll take that all day long."

"I've known Kenny for many, many years, and he finally got his big break to come back home to Louisville where he played," said Woodson. "I think he's going to do great things there because he's a competitive guy and he knows the recruiting game."

Only time will tell at this point if Indiana and Woodson can agree to a series contract with both Kentucky and Louisville. However, the fact that these conversations are being brought up again should give hope to Indiana fans, especially with how much Woodson wants the series with both to come back.