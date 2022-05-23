Mike Woodson checks all the boxes during first full offseason

A lot of weight falls onto your shoulders when you're the head man of Indiana basketball.

When the final buzzer sounded in Portland this past March, Indiana walked off the floor with more questions than answers. However, those questions stretched far beyond the 29-point loss they had just suffered to St. Mary's.

Could such a fate have been avoided by playing better during earlier stretches of the season? Does IU have the right personnel to maintain steady play moving forward? Could Indiana retain key contributors that fueled their success? What's next for Indiana basketball?

Now, as Mike Woodson heads into his second season as head coach of the Hoosiers this winter, it seems he's found his answers.