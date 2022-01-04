Mike Woodson and Indiana looking for answers on offensive end

After some inconsistent play through the first 12 games of the season, that it was. But Sunday's performance against Penn State seemed to bring the offensive performances back up to the forefront of most people's minds.

When Mike Woodson took the Indiana basketball head coaching job, one thing remained constant over the course of the spring, summer and even fall months; the offense would be a work-in-progress.

Indiana All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the lone Hoosier in double-digits, scoring a game-high 20 points, albeit on just 8-of-18 shooting.

In the second half, Jackson-Davis (5) and Rob Phinisee (3) were the only two players for the Hoosiers to make more than one field goal.

Jackson-Davis's 44 percent from the field was his second-worst shooting game of the season and just the third game shooting below 50 percent.

A main reason for the lack of points was the role players inability to contribute. Parker Stewart was 1-of-4, Miller Kopp was 2-of-5, Xavier Johnson was 3-of-9 and Race Thompson was 4-of-7. Getting just seven points between Stewart and Kopp -- and just nine shots -- is something that isn't going to cut it in Big Ten play. They also combined for 60 minutes played.

"Well again, we’ve got to get better ball movement. I thought when we did cut and move the ball there were opportunities, but again, they're not leaving…they know those guys can make shots," Woodson said postgame. "They’re better probably in zone situations, but man-to-man we’ve got to set probably some more screens and get them looks that way.

Kopp has struggled this season finding his role. He has scored in double figures in just three games and scored five or less points in seven games. For Stewart, he has his role as a true knockdown shooter. But, he is only averaging 5.5 shots per game despite shooting 47.5 percent from three. In total, both players are combining to attempt just 12 shots per game.

"I’ve got to change some sets and try to get Miller and Parker more involved where they can get some shots off of screens,” Woodson added on Monday's weekly radio show. “I’ve got to get more movement and see how that works.”

“I thought we did a lot more motion pass-and-cut last night and the ball moved from side-to-side. But in college you have to have pick-and-roll play, I don’t care how you slice it up, and we’ve not really been good in that area.

“So that’s why we’ve kind of converted to posting the ball, because that’s where our strengths are. They are doubling, and when they do we hope to get Miller and Parker shots out on the perimeter.”

Outside of getting more shots for that duo, the perimeter play as a whole has been underwhelming. While second-year guard Trey Galloway doesn't provide a lot of scoring, he does bring energy, high IQ and an ability to get in the paint. He has missed the last 10 games due to a broken wrist but has a good chance to return this Thursday against Ohio State.

“He brings energy,” Woodson said. "He’s good at attacking off the dribble so that will help us a little bit when drawing and playing our drive and kick game. But he still has to make shots too and defend.”

As for freshman guard Tamar Bates, a critical bench player early in the season, he has now fallen off a bit as of late. He scored 10+ points in three of the first eight games and averaged 7.1 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting. In the last four games, however, he is averaging just 3.0 points on 26.7 percent from the field.

"I have to get Tamar back up to speed," Woodson said.

"Trayce is going to get his and I get that. But we have to make sure Xavier and Rob, which they have been playing well as of late, but we have to get those other guys playing well too... I have to get a solid rotation going again, that's the key I think."

Overall, the concerning part about IU is its offensive efficiency being ranked 11th in the Big Ten through three games and 73rd in the nation according to KenPom despite playing a non-conference schedule that ranked 301st in the country.

Indiana's next test is No. 13 Ohio State, when it travels to Assembly Hall on Thursday night.