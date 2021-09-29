Mike Woodson already expanding potential for Race Thompson, Jackson-Davis

There is always a great deal of uncertainty when a coaching change occurs, but one thing that has always been clear for Indiana is that Mike Woodson wants his players to be a jack of all trades.

Woodson noted his desire for players with wide-ranging skill sets from the moment he was introduced as the head coach in Bloomington.

On both offense and defense, the longtime NBA coach pushes his players to expand their skill set. Every man on the roster has experienced it, but Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson have been the focal point of broadening skill development.