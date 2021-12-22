Mike Woodson addresses Parker Stewart first-half absence against NKU

"I'm not addressing that. That's an in-house matter," Woodson said. "I will never address things that go on in my locker room to the fans or to the media. That will never happen"

He had started the first 11 games of the season. Second-year guard Anthony Leal started in place of Stewart.

Indiana junior guard Parker Stewart was absent from the starting lineup on Wednesday night against Northern Kentucky and didn't see any action in the first half.

Stewart played eight total minutes -- all in the second half -- and scored three points on 1-of-2 shooting.

"Listen, five guys can start. It's all you can start in a game," Woodson added. "Parker didn't start tonight. Anthony started. I thought he played well."

Stewart came into Wednesday's game averaging 8.2 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from three.

He had six games with at least three made 3's through the first 11 games of the season. He had 12 points against Notre Dame last time out.

“We’re going to feed him shots, and he is going to hit those shots. You have seen it,” Jackson-Davis said following IU's win over Notre Dame. “We’re going to keep feeding him."

Stewart came to Indiana after one season at Tennessee-Martin. His transfer came mid-year after the sudden death of his dad and coach. He was eligible to play last season, but sat out the second semester.

“The time I had off last year, I was focusing on recovering from injuries and getting myself back together mentally after my dad passed,” Stewart said last week. “But my Dad always taught me to prepare myself the right way so I think getting extra shots up everyday and continuing to lock in on defense has helped this season. Along with having great teammates that I know are with me through the ups and downs.”