Indiana's weekly press conference Monday marked the third occurrence that redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix has been labeled "a game-time decision" ahead of a game. IU head coach Tom Allen revealed that news to the media ahead of the Hoosiers' next game against No. 25 Michigan State.

With little known about the specifics of the injury, Allen had said on multiple occasions that Penix has been rehabilitating an undisclosed injury, and the head coach said last Thursday that Penix had even practiced "a little bit."

Now, Allen expects Penix to throw during practice for the week leading up to Michigan State. Whether he was throwing last week or not during practice is unknown.

"That's the expectation," Allen said about Penix throwing the ball during practice. "He'll be practicing this week and getting himself ready, and we'll see how his body responds to that. So that will be the case tomorrow and on Wednesday, and then Thursday, we should have a pretty good idea where we're at and then announce it at kickoff."

Allen said the next couple days following his Thursday availability to the media would be crucial in understanding where Penix was at in his rehab, and he said Monday that Penix is "doing well," and when asked further about the progress, Allen said Penix is "getting better."

Penix's injury was announced Thursday after the Eastern Illinois game and just two days before the Ohio State game. Redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey has been filling in at quarterback and had two different performances against two different teams. He completed 57 percent of his passes for 162 yards and one interception against Ohio State and completed 85 percent of his passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Ramsey has earned praise from Allen and offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, and Allen, when asked whether he sees a competitive advantage in not knowing which quarterback will play, Allen agreed.

"I guess in some ways that would be – because I've been on that side of it as well, when you're not sure who it's going to be," Allen said. "I truly stand right here in front of you and tell you I don't know who it's going to be. So they don't either. I guess that may give us a little bit of an advantage. They will have to prepare for both."