BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Tuesday, Indiana redshirt senior guard Mike Katic announced intentions to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I can't begin to describe how grateful and honored I have been to play for Indiana University," Katic began in a statement.

A five-year stalwart on Indiana's offensive line, Katic made 37 starts in 39 career games in Bloomington. According to Pro Football Focus, his 2023 season was his second best overall year by grade. In his statement, he attributed his development to both former OL coach Darren Hiller and current OL coach Bob Bostad, who spent just one season with Katic.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, the Pittsburgh native was a team captain in his final year with the Hoosiers.

Katic made his first career starts in Indiana's historic 2020 season and was the Hoosiers' offensive newcomer of the year. He's endured some of the highest highs and lowest lows during his time in Bloomington, but now, he'll best testing his luck on Sundays at the next level.