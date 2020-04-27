One of the biggest issues facing college sports is image likeness and more specifically for college basketball is the transfer portal. For Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News, the increased amount of transfers this year is due to one thing and one thing only; the potentially new transfer rule.

"I think that most athletes are proceeding under the leaf that the transfer rule will be changed in time for the next college athletic season in the fall and spring," DeCourcy said on Indiana Sports Beat. "I think that has contributed to the volume of transfers this year."

Though most transfers talked about are the 'big name' players in each sport, looking at the list of transfers from the past few years, DeCourcy sees a trend.

"A year ago I looked at all of the transfers on Jeff Goodman's list and almost all of them were guys who averaged like 2 points a game or like 4 points a game," DeCourcy explained. "It feels like there are more significant players that are moving this year, however, in my mind."

With the new transfer rule, players would be allow a one-time transfer to go to a new program without having to sit out a year like it is now. For DeCourcy, he doesn't see it as a good way to move the game forward.

"One of the things I have always liked before... he [head coach] has to look at me and say 'I have to put a year of free education and 1/15 of my roster into you before you play a game' so you have to be real sure that this guy is going to make the better and going to have a real use for him," DeCourcy said. "It's a bad system... I don't think it is going to be good for the athletes or the sport."