BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It's been a while since defensive lineman Mikail Kamara played a completely healthy season of football.

You have to go all the way back to the spring of 2021 -- a season altered by Covid -- to find a campaign that Kamara managed to stave off the injury bug.

Since that shortened six-game season in the spring of 2021, Kamara has been put through the ringer when it comes to injuries.

A pair of torn labrum's and a couple of high ankle sprains forced Kamara to watch from the sideline throughout the 2021 season and all but five games in 2022.

Finally, in Kamara's last season at James Madison, the 6-foot-1, 268 pound D-lineman was able to play a full 12 game season, however that doesn't mean he was healthy throughout the year.

On his way to second-team All-Sun Belt honors, Kamara battled a nagging knee injury. Nonetheless, he produced his most productive collegiate campaign last year with the Dukes, tallying 53 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks.

"I would say that's a lot of it," Kamara responded when asked in the spring how much being 'healthy-ish' led to his breakout 2023 season. "I think I just needed to go out there and play. Once I kinda got over the hump of injuries, I was able to play a lot faster. I was able to work out harder and that ultimately transformed me into a better player."

Now, as Kamara adjusts to a new team with plenty of new faces, the Ashburn, Virginia native is also adjusting to being "fully heathy and ready to go" entering the season for the first time in a long time.