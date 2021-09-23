Midwest prospects react to weekend visits

NOTRE DAME

"Everything that they have there is top of the line. Gorgeous indoor and outdoor fields, an expansive stadium, and even the player lounge and weight room were impressive. Another thing that I thought was awesome was the environment around the campus. The coaching staff was kind and friendly, the fans were outgoing."

*****

“This was my first time being at Notre Dame. It was really cool to see the history, and feel the atmosphere. The game-day experience was super exciting.”



*****

OKLAHOMA

"The game was pretty good overall. the atmosphere was where it should be. The environment was very friendly and welcoming."



*****

INDIANA

"(The crowd) was what stood out the most to me. With the game being sold out, the atmosphere was unbelievable. It's crazy how loud the game can get when a big play happens. I haven’t been involved in anything like it, so it's good to know what I'm preparing for next season."

*****

TENNESSEE

"I really liked the way the entire defense performed, especially the corners. They play lock-down man coverage and came up to support the run when needed. Mainly, the intensity of the corners stuck out from pregame on."

*****

PENN STATE

"The student section and the energy from the coaches is what stood out most."

*****

IOWA

“The environment was crazy. Iowa has some great facilities and coaches. That might be the best student section I’ve ever seen. The coaches also stood out. The way they cared about the players, both on and off the field, looks like something I would love to be a part of."

*****