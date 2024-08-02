Both the men's and women's basketball teams will be featured in the event.

The annual event will be held on Homecoming weekend on Oct. 18, the day before Indiana hosts Nebraska for a matchup on the gridiron.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana basketball programs are scheduled to host a scrimmage-based Hoosier Hysteria event on Friday, Oct. 18, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as part of Homecoming Weekend.

Hoosier Hysteria Scrimmage presented by Smithville will begin with player introductions, a message to the crowd from head coach Teri Moren, and two quarters of an intrasquad scrimmage.

“Our program always looks forward to Hoosier Hysteria and are eager for our fans to get a sneak peek at the 2024-25 team,” said Moren. “It will be a great opportunity for our student-athletes to scrimmage in front of Hoosier Nation. We can’t wait to be in the atmosphere of the best fan base in college athletics on Oct. 18.”

The Hoosiers have won 31-straight regular season games inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall including a perfect 15-0 mark in 2023-24 and hold the nation’s eighth-longest home game winning streak at 17 games. Fans piled into the Hall in 2023-24 as Indiana finished fifth overall in national attendance, averaging 10,336 fans per game. Indiana finished 26-6 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten, advancing to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the third time in four years. Highlighting the returners will be fifth-year guards Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish along with junior guard Yarden Garzon. Head coach Teri Moren will enter her 11th season at the helm of the program.

Immediately following the women’s scrimmage, the men’s team will roll with player introductions, a message to the crowd from head coach Mike Woodson, and a half of an intrasquad scrimmage.

“We are excited to rollout this new format of Hoosier Hysteria,” said Woodson. “Getting our team in front of Hoosier Nation has always been a priority for this ballclub. The scrimmage will be the first chance for our fans to get a look at our new players and most importantly will give our guys a taste of playing competitive basketball in front of the most passionate fans in the game.”

The men’s side is returning a frontcourt pairing of All-Big Ten Honorable Mention junior forward Malik Reneau and reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mackenzie Mgbako, a sophomore forward. In addition, fifth-year senior guard Trey Galloway and sophomore guard Gabe Cupps each started at least 20 games last season. Indiana also welcomes the second-ranked transfer portal class according to 247Sports and brought in a consensus top-30 recruit in freshman forward Bryson Tucker.

The scrimmages will follow a meet-and-greet opportunity hosted by HoosierConnect at Cook Hall. Fans will be able to purchase special access into the event for an opportunity to meet the team, takes photos, and get signatures from their favorite Hoosiers.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Indiana football team will host Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.