Michigan WR Tommy McIntosh has Hoosiers high on list
The Indiana Hoosiers became the latest school to offer Tommy McIntosh, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver who plays for DeWitt High School in Michigan.
"Without a doubt they are very very high up on my list," McIntosh told TheHoosier.com about his offer from the Hoosiers. "It felt great to be offered by Indiana. The things that really stand out to me are definitely the top tier academics as well as the great football program."
In addition to the Hoosiers, McIntosh has offers from the following: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Western Michigan, Kent State, Columbia, Yale, Penn, Princeton, Miami (OH), Bowling Green, Air Force, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Harvard.
