Michigan lights up Assembly Hall, hands Indiana first home loss, 80-62
Indiana has suffered its first loss at home this season, 80-62, after struggling to defend a red-hot Michigan team.
Michigan pulled away early in the first segment of the game off a 12-1 run, including three three-pointers. The Wolverines used a combination of man and zone defense which kept the Hoosiers guessing on offense. Their ball movement on offense was superb and created open catch-and-shoot looks.
Indiana continued to struggle to find seams in Michigan's zone while the Wolverines continued to knock down open threes. Juwan Howard's team took a 29-13 lead with 7:09 in the first after hitting their fifth three on six attempts.
The Hoosiers would come out of a timeout and go on a 9-0 run of their own which sparked the crowd and prompted more energetic play from the home team. However, Michigan would close out the half by hitting on their last four field goals and ending the half ahead 38-30. Terrence Williams II scored 10 in the first half despite only scoring seven total points in his previous six games played.
Michigan's hot shooting would continue in the second half, especially from the hand of Caleb Houstan. Houstan kept finding open spots on the perimeter and made the Hoosiers pay for leaving him open. 10 early points would once again give Michigan a formidable 16-point lead. He would finish the game with 19 points.
A consistent lack of shot-making combined with continued sluggishness on defense never allowed the Hoosiers to get back in the game. They would finish the game shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three.
Michigan, on the other hand, hit 56.9 percent of its shots and 64.7 percent of its threes. The Wolverines came in averaging six made 3's per game on just 31.5 percent from deep. They hit 11-of-17 today.
A double-digit lead was maintained by Michigan for the majority of the second half, ending in a game-high lead of 18 as the clock expired. Indiana got within striking distance several times but would allow big shots from the Wolverines which squashed every small run.
Xavier Johnson followed up by a great performance against Purdue with a solid game today. He scored 14 points but also grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and eight rebounds but was outplayed by Hunter Dickinson.
Dickinson had an atypical perimeter-focused game. He came into Sunday with just seven total made threes all season but hit three against Indiana.
He would finish with a game-high 25 points while also collecting nine rebounds.
Indiana has consistently had issues both starting and finishing games, leaving room to question if the starting lineup may need to change. They will have two days to regroup before taking on Penn State Wednesday at Assembly Hall.
