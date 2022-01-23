Michigan lights up Assembly Hall, hands Indiana first home loss, 80-62

Indiana has suffered its first loss at home this season, 80-62, after struggling to defend a red-hot Michigan team. Michigan pulled away early in the first segment of the game off a 12-1 run, including three three-pointers. The Wolverines used a combination of man and zone defense which kept the Hoosiers guessing on offense. Their ball movement on offense was superb and created open catch-and-shoot looks. Indiana continued to struggle to find seams in Michigan's zone while the Wolverines continued to knock down open threes. Juwan Howard's team took a 29-13 lead with 7:09 in the first after hitting their fifth three on six attempts. The Hoosiers would come out of a timeout and go on a 9-0 run of their own which sparked the crowd and prompted more energetic play from the home team. However, Michigan would close out the half by hitting on their last four field goals and ending the half ahead 38-30. Terrence Williams II scored 10 in the first half despite only scoring seven total points in his previous six games played.

Xavier Johnson played a good game but it wasn't enough for a victory (IU Athletics)