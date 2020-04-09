Michigan 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham credits Indiana's recruiting efforts in his state for why he, Mike Hart and Indiana have a good early relationship.

Michigan 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham's recruitment is beginning to lift off. His April kicked off with an offer from Indiana and continued with offers from Colorado, Penn State, Minnesota, Bowling Green, West Virginia, Michigan State and Michigan.

That Indiana offer is not getting lost amid the inundation, though. Mangham has noticed how hard Indiana has been recruiting Michigan – from Rashawn Williams and Lem Watley-Neely in 2020, to David Ellis in 2019, to safety DJ Stepney, wide receiver Deion Burks and quarterback Brendan Sullivan in 2021.

Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart has been the primary recruiter for Indiana in the state of Michigan, and that's who Mangham has been talking with.