Michael Penix 'week-to-week' with shoulder injury

"Surgery is not necessary at this point. The rehab process has already begun," Allen said on Monday. "Right now, we feel confident the rehab process will allow him to heal and get back to where he can be effective."

At this point, Penix's injury shouldn't require surgery, but Tom Allen isn't 100 percent ruling it out.

Penix, who left Saturday's game against Penn State with a shoulder injury, has been diagnosed with an AC separation in his throwing shoulder.

Penix had struggled this season, throwing for 821 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

He had 118 passing yards and one interception before leaving in the third quarter against Penn State. Penix was replaced by redshirt junior Jack Tuttle.

Moving forward, IU freshman quarterback Donovan McCulley will see an increased role in the gameplan. McCulley has not seen any live game action yet, meaning he has all four of his redshirt-allowed games remaining.

As a senior at Lawrence North (IN), McCulley threw for 2,576 yards and 22 touchdowns, and rushed for another 506 yards.

Indiana has a bye this week and then faces No. 11 Michigan State. If Penix is unable to play against Michigan State, Jack Tuttle moves into the starting role.

"I liked what I saw from Jack tonight," Allen said postgame. "We just got to do what we can to help get this team get better, learn from our mistakes, and keep getting a little bit better each week.”