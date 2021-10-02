Michael Penix leaves game against No. 4 Penn State with shoulder injury
Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix left the Hoosiers' game against No. 4 Penn State midway through the third quarter on Saturday night.
Team trainers were looking at his left (throwing) shoulder before taking him to the locker room.
He landed on his shoulder after taking a hard hit while trying to scramble out of the pocket.
"It's not good... Shoulder injury," ABC's sideline reporter Molly McGrath said. "They (Indiana) are trying to determine his status for the rest of the season."
Penix has had three straight season-ending injuries heading into this year. He has had two torn ACL's and a shoulder injury.
Before Penix's season ending ACL injury last year, he was leading the Big Ten in passing yards. He finished with 1,645 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.
Penix had struggled this season, throwing for 821 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
He had 118 passing yards and one interception before leaving in the third quarter against Penn State. Penix was replaced by redshirt junior Jack Tuttle.
(Story will be updated)
