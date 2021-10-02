Michael Penix leaves game against No. 4 Penn State with shoulder injury

Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix left the Hoosiers' game against No. 4 Penn State midway through the third quarter on Saturday night.

Team trainers were looking at his left (throwing) shoulder before taking him to the locker room.

He landed on his shoulder after taking a hard hit while trying to scramble out of the pocket.

"It's not good... Shoulder injury," ABC's sideline reporter Molly McGrath said. "They (Indiana) are trying to determine his status for the rest of the season."