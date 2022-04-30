Micah McFadden selected in fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

With the 146th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden.

Here is everything you need to know about the new member of Big Blue:

OVERVIEW

Height: 6-1

Weight: 240 lbs.

2021: 2nd-Team All-Big Ten

2020: 3rd-Team AP All-American

2020: 1st-Team All-Big Ten

3-time team leader in tackles, TFL (2019-21)

McFadden finished his career with 216 tackles, 149 solo, 14 sacks (94 yards), 37 for loss (169 yards), four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass breakups. His 37 TFLs share sixth in program history.

NFL.COM SCOUTING REPORT

Two years as team captain.Densely muscled with a neck the size of a quad.Trusts his eyes and takes in as many clues as possible.Instinctive reading misdirection and screens.Reads block development like a running back.Triggers into the soft spots of the defense for TFLs.Peripheral vision helps him maneuver through traffic.Drives chest through runner's hips and wraps to finish.Core special-teams experience.

2021 Honors: Team captain ... Phil Steele first-team All-Big Ten ... second-team All-Big Ten (coaches, media) ... The Athletic Midseason All-American ... Rivals Midseason All-American ... Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List ... Butkus Award Watch List ... Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List ... Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List ... honored as Indiana's Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player.2021 Senior: Paced the team with 77 tackles, 49 solos, 6.5 sacks (54 yards), 15.5 for loss (100 yards), two forced fumbles, and five quarterback hurries ... ranked first among linebackers and fifth overall in the Big Ten in TFLs ... added one fumble recovery and three pass breakups in 12 starts at middle linebacker ... graded as the highest pass-rushing linebacker in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus ... recorded at least one stop for loss in 14-straight games from Nov. 14, 2020 to Nov. 6, 2021 ... led the Hoosiers in tackles five times ... collected five multi-TFL games ... added one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hurry in the Idaho win (9/11) ... against No. 8 Cincinnati (9/18), he had a stop for loss, forced fumble, and the first recovery of his career on the same play ... posted a career-high 12 tackles, eight solo, one sack, and one PBU in the victory at Western Kentucky (9/25) ... corralled eight stops, 1.5 for loss, with a career-high-tying three QBHs at No. 4 Penn State (10/2) ... racked up nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 for loss, and one breakup against No. 10 Michigan State (10/16) ... matched a career-best with three TFLs to go along with one sack and six stops against No. 5 Ohio State (10/23) ... credited with eight tackles, one sack, and two for loss at Maryland (10/30) ... logged one sack and one hurry at No. 9 Michigan (11/6) ... two-time IU defensive player of the week (Idaho, Western Kentucky).