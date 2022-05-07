Micah McFadden discusses ‘dream come true’ with Giants selection

Either way, Micah McFadden would have definitely been on that list, and even as those aforementioned continued to underperform through last season, McFadden never lost a step, ranking in the top 10 in tackles for loss and sacks in the Big Ten, leading to him being selected with the 146th overall pick to the New York Giants.

If you would have been asked before the 2021 season, how many Indiana players would be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, you might have said three, maybe four? Ty Fryfogle, definitely. Peyton Hendershot, and maybe even Michael Penix, had he been able to stay healthy and duplicate what he did in 2020.

"It was awesome. Hearing the call, getting to talk with the coaches and getting my name called on the screen; seeing it happen is just a dream come true for me," McFadden said.

The Indiana and Giants pipeline continues, as Indiana has hired two coaches in Craig Johnson and Adam Henry with connections to New York. McFadden says he wasn;t surprised when he got the call from the Giants.

"I had a few meetings. You never really know with this whole process but I definitely knew the Giants were in the hunt for me and I was just excited when they called my name."

Being a professional won't be a very new concept to McFadden. He handled himself with maturity and integrity during such a treacherous and defeating season. He saw himself, through the tutelage of Tom Allen grow off the field, and it sounds like it helped him in the field as well.

"Verbally, especially, I had to grow into that. I could always perform, and be a leader on the field. But, I think off the field, getting in front of the team and motivating guys, it definitely took time. You just gain confidence being a prominent player on the team. To step into a role like that, you want to be that person."

McFadden's scouting report has always been a little shaky. Some call him undersized; fair. TheDrafTNetwork says his lack of strength and fluidity might handicap him in the NFL. However, his effectiveness as a blitzer is elite, and that's basically a consensus thought. He has the ability to wreck a game, no doubt.

"Blitzing is definitely something I enjoy doing. I enjoy being a part of a pass rush, getting up there and getting after the quarterback, so I'm really excited to do it in New York," said Mcfadden. "On top of that my physicality and bringing an edge to the game. Really trying to stick my nose into anything that I can. I enjoy hitting people, and I think blitzing is probably the best part of my game."

McFadden's drive and commitment won't be intangible to hold him back from success in the NFL. Only time will tell, and he is definitely eager to get started.